A 101 year old Graves County man was injured Monday, when he was run over by his own vehicle.

Reports said Graves County deputies were dispatched to Carter Road, where they found Freeman Cook, of Mayfield, lying in the roadway.

Cook told deputies he had pulled into his yard, believing he had put his vehicle in park, but it began to roll backward.

In an attempt to get back into his vehicle, Cook lost his footing and was run over causing numerous injuries.

Sheriff’s reports said he was taken by Air Evac to an out of state hospital for treatment of his injuries.