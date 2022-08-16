104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” Hosts Retirement Reception in Union City

A large crowd made their way to the 104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” studios in Union City, to attend the retirement reception of two longtime sportscasters.

Following the announcement of their retirement from broadcasting, Mike Rauchle and Arts Sparks were honored for their 80 years of sports coverage.

Rauchle and Sparks have most recently served as the “Voice of the Union City Golden Tornadoes” on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.

During the reception, many stories were told from coaches and friends, along with state and local proclamations read by Mayor Terry Hailey and Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire.