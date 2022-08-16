August 16, 2022
  1. Home
  2. Local News
  3. 104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The…

104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” Hosts Retirement Reception in Union City

104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” Hosts Retirement Reception in Union City

Longtime high school sports broadcasters Art Sparks and Mike Rauchle were honored with a retirement reception at the 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK “The Quake” studios in Union City. Weakley County General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore, Thunderbolt Broadcasting President Paul Tinkle, and Obion County General Sessions Judge Jimmy Smith are shown following the presentation of gifts from the company…..(photos: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

A large crowd made their way to the 104.9 KYTN/105.7 “The Quake” studios in Union City, to attend the retirement reception of two longtime sportscasters.

Following the announcement of their retirement from broadcasting, Mike Rauchle and Arts Sparks were honored for their 80 years of sports coverage.

Rauchle and Sparks have most recently served as the “Voice of the Union City Golden Tornadoes” on 105.7 WQAK “The Quake”.

During the reception, many stories were told from coaches and friends, along with state and local proclamations read by Mayor Terry Hailey and Obion County Mayor Benny McGuire.

 

Charles Choate

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology