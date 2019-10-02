A large crowd of people attended the 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK “The Quake” anniversary celebration in Union City on Wednesday.

KYTN is celebrating their 45th anniversary, while WQAK is celebrating their 25th year in Union City.

To start the event, Portis Tanner, made a Chamber of Commerce presentation to Thunderbolt Broadcasting President Paul Tinkle and station staff members.

A big “thank you” goes out to all who took the time to visit the radio station studios and staff, during the open house celebration.