A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to the capture of a Lauderdale County man who’s been on the TBI’s Top 10 Most Wanted list for over a month.

TBI spokesperson Susan Niland says 28-year-old Sequna Copeland of Ripley is wanted by the TBI, ATF, US Marshals, and THP for violating conditions of his release, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, unlawful possession of a firearm, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to give immediate notice of an accident.

Copeland is a black male with black hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’-11” and weighs 200 pounds.

Copeland is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sequna Copeland is asked to call the TBI.

