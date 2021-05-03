May 3, 2021
11 injured when restaurant deck collapses in Tennessee

Eleven people were injured Saturday when a deck collapsed at an East Tennessee restaurant during a birthday party.

A spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management says about 40 people were on the deck at Zois Harbor Lights Restaurant in Soddy-Daisy, and were gathering together for a photo when it collapsed.

Officials say two of the 11 people taken to hospitals were critically injured.

Sondra Teligades suffered a concussion and rib contusions. She told WTVC that she heard a cracking noise before falling.

Authorities say county officials will investigate to determine the cause.

(AP)

