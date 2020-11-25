The Murray State women’s basketball team impressed in its 2020-21 debut Wednesday, despite falling to 11th-ranked Kentucky, 86-60, at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington.

Freshman Hannah McKay pulled down a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds in her collegiate debut, while the Racers crashed the boards on the Wildcats to win the rebounding battle, 48-43.

Chasity Patterson led the way for Kentucky with a game-high 30 points, including a 12-for-13 performance at the free throw line, to go along with eight steals, six rebounds and three assists.

The Racers will have nearly a week off before returning to action on December 1st, when they host Evansville on their home opener at the CFSB Center in Murray.