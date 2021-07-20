12-year-old charged with aggravated assault in Dyersburg

A 12-year-old is being held in Dyer County juvenile detention after attacking a family member with a knife.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says just after midnight Saturday, officers were called to Harris Street where the juvenile had been involved in an altercation with another family member.

Isbell says the 12-year-old retrieved a knife from a drawer and starting swinging the knife toward a family member before family members were able to disarm the youth and hold him down until officers arrived.

The juvenile is charged with Aggravated Assault, and was ordered to be held in detention by Dyer County Juvenile Court Services, pending a detention hearing before Juvenile Court.

Chief Isbell says no injuries were reported.