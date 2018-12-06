The 12th Annual Toyota East vs. West All-Star Classic high school football game is Friday night at Austin Peay.

Approximately 88 high school seniors from across Tennessee are divided into East and West teams.

The head coach for the East Team is Bryson Rosser from Knox Central and the head coach for the West Team is Charlie Lansdell from Columbia Academy.

Local seniors on the West Team include: Bolivar Central’s Christian Matthews, Dyersburg’s Chris Russell, and Haywood’s Derrion Bell and Jerwin Young.

A number of UT Martin Skyhawk commits are also on the all-star roster including: Columbia Academy’s Rush Lansdell and Houston’s Matt Needham on the West Team and Farragut’s Isaiah Gibbs and Jaden Gibbs on the East Team.

Last year, the East All-Stars defeated the West All-Stars 16-10. The West Team leads the series 6-5.

Kickoff for the Toyota East versus West Tennessee All-Star Classic is 7:00 from Fortera Stadium at Austin Peay.

The game is being carried live by ESPN3.

