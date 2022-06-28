14 alleged Traveling Vice Lord gang members indicted on federal racketeering charges

A federal grand jury has indicted fourteen alleged members and associates of the Traveling Vice Lord /Junk Yard Dogs (TVL/JYD), a criminal organization whose members and associates engaged in a racketeering conspiracy involving acts of murder, attempted murder, and drug trafficking.

According to the indictment, the TVL/JYD is a violent criminal street gang that operates throughout the Western District of Tennessee.

The TVL is a subset of the Almighty Vice Lord Nation which originated in Chicago, Illinois, and other parts of the United States. The TVL were organized into different positions, including Chief of Streets, Deck Holder, Enforcer, Treasurer and Chief of Security. Participation in violent acts directed at rival gangs or as directed by gang leadership, increases the respect accorded to that member/associate and can result in membership, maintenance, and increased position in the gang, and opens the door to promotion of a leadership position within the gang. Violations of rules and orders may result in the loss of membership, physical punishment in the form of beatings and in some instances, death.

This is the culmination of a two-year investigation into the Traveling Vice Lord subset the Junk Yard Dogs who operated mostly in Fayette County, TN. Between June 2020 and August 2020, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) investigated five different shootings.

The investigation revealed, between June 17, 2020, and August 2020, Tomarcus Baskerville ordered Martivus Baskerville, Deonte Walker, Toorrence Fitzpatrick, Deandra Rivers and Trevin Hullom, to conduct five separate shootings against rival gang members, the Gangster Disciples and the 4 Corner Hustlers with the intent to kill those gang members. As a result of these crimes, nine individuals were shot, and one person died.

Named in the indictment are:

• Tomarcus Baskerville, 33, a/k/a “TC”, a/k/a “Glove.” Held the rank of “Chief of Streets”

• Christopher Peeler, 30, a/k/a “Lil Chris.” Held the rank of 3UE

• Martivus Baskerville, 28, a/k/a Tavis. Held the rank of “Deck Holder”

• Thomas Smith, 22, a/k/a “TJ.” Held the rank of 5BE

• Davaius Worrles, 29, a/k/a, “Mighty”, a/k/a “Mighty Shun.” Held the rank of 5BE

• Curtis Baskerville, 36, a/k/a “CB.” Held the rank of 3BE

• Montaveen Taylor, 21, a/k/a, “CGE Tay.” Held the rank of “representative” and functioned as the “first seat.”

• Mardarius McNeal, 24. Held the rank of “representative” and functioned as the “enforcer”

• Deandra Rivers, 26, a/k/a “Dre.” Held the rank of “representative” and functioned as “chief of security.”

• Deonte Walker, 27, a/k/a, “Tez.” Held the rank of “representative” and functioned as the “man of literature.”

• Trevin Hullom, 29, a/k/a “Scooter.” Held the rank of representative and functioned as the “assistant man of literature.”

• Torrance Fitzpatrick, 27, a/k/a Phat. Held the rank of “representative”

• Bianca Jackson, 20. Held the rank of “representative”

• Courtland Springfield, 30, a/k/a, “Hot Box.” Held the rank of “representative.”

The RICO conspiracy charge in this case carries a maximum sentence of life. The Murder in Aid of Racketeering charge in this case carries a sentence of death or life imprisonment. Each of the Brandishing and Discharging a Firearm during and in Relation to a Crime of Violence carries a penalty of not less than 10 years consecutive to its related Attempted Murder (Violent Crime in Aid in Racketeering).

The case is being investigated by the TBI and ATF.