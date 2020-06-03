Etheridge House Senior Living by Americare in Union City is reporting 14 positive COVID-19 cases at its facility.

Regional Operations Director Vicky Norton says nine residents are positive, while five employees have tested positive. There are three employee tests pending.

Meanwhile, Norton says Americare’s other Union City facility, The Arbors, reports all residents and staff are currently negative for the virus, with two resident tests pending.

In a press release Tuesday night, Norton says there are currently six positive residents being treated at Baptist Memorial Hospital.

Once those symptomatic residents are stabilized and no longer require hospitalization, they will then be admitted to Baptist Memorial Hospital’s skilled nursing unit in Huntingdon or Hillview Nursing Center in Dresden until they can return to the assisted living level of care.

Norton adds that neither facility is allowing any visitors at this time and they are continuing to disinfect surfaces throughout the community.