An investigation by Jackson police has led to attempted murder charges against a 14 year old boy.

Police reports said officers were called last Wednesday night to the 100 block of Rhea Street, where shots had been fired.

Shortly after the call, officers learned that an 18-year- old male from Covington had arrived at a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.

The injuries to the victim led to his transfer to a Memphis hospital.

The investigation showed the 14-year-old approached the victim and began shooting.

The suspect surrendered to police on Friday and is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

Reports said the victim in the shooting remains in a Memphis hospital in critical condition.