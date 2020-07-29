Over 2,200 early votes have been cast in Weakley County with two and half days remaining in the early voting period.

Elections Administrator Alex Britt says 161 votes were cast Wednesday bringing the total, thus far, to 2,254.

Of that total, 1,874 voted in the Republican Primary, 367 in the Democratic Primary, and 13 have voted only in the County General Election.

Early voting hours are Thursday and Friday from 8:30 until 4:00 at the Election Commission Office in Dresden and the satellite voting location at the Martin Masonic Lodge across from Westview High School.

Voting hours are Saturday from 8:30 to noon at both locations.

Early voting ends Saturday.