The 16th Annual Empty Bowls Soup Luncheon is this Saturday in the UTM Student Life Center.

The event is hosted by UT Martin and We Care Ministries and will be held from 11:00 to 1:00.

The Student Life Center is located at 199 Moody Avenue in Martin.

Empty Bowls, an international project to fight hunger one bowl at a time, started locally in 2003 to support relief efforts by the We Care food bank, and for the past 16 years, UTM fine arts professor David McBeth, along with students and alumni, have created thousands of ceramic bowls for the event.

Standard-size bowls will be available during the event for a $15 donation, and larger bowls will have suggested donation amounts. Guests can then enjoy an all-you-can-eat soup supper provided by community members and local organizations.

Last year’s event raised more than $12,000 for this project.

McBeth and his students, made more than 1,500 ceramic bowls that year, the community donated 34 crockpots full of soup, and students in UT Martin’s General Studies 101 courses donated 102 boxes of saltine crackers.