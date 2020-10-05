Two local individuals are among 17 charged with operating a multi-state drug trafficking organization in West Tennessee.

U.S. Attorney Michael Dunavant announced Monday that 35-year-old Horace McNeary, of Henry County, and 23-year-old Brianna Norsworthy, of Calloway County, Kentucky, were charged in Jackson federal court with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana into and throughout West Tennessee.

The other 15 individuals charged were from Lauderdale, Madison, and Shelby Counties.

Attorney Dunavant says his office is committed to helping keep West Tennessee safe.

(AUDIO)

Attorney Dunavant says the narcotics were shipped into West Tennessee from Texas and Arizona.

The Paris Police Department; Henry County Sheriff’s Office; and Murray Police Department assisted in the investigation.