An 18-year-old Martin man is charged with stealing a firearm and ammunition.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says 18-year-old Richard D. Pendleton was arrested Wednesday after an investigation into a stolen 9-milimeter handgun and 43 rounds of ammunition from a residence on Meadowbrook Drive that occurred sometime Sunday.

The total value of the property stolen was $525.

The handgun and ammunition have since been recovered.

Pendleton is charged with Aggravated Burglary and Theft of Property.