Tuesday saw 184 Weakley County voters cast their early votes for the August 6th election.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says Tuesday’s votes brings the total, thus far, to 968 early votes.

That number includes 68 from the nursing home and 182 votes by-mail.

Of the 968 early votes, 747 voted in the Republican Primary, 210 in the Democratic Primary, and 11 voted only in the County General Election.

Early voting hours are 8:30 to 4:00 Monday through Friday at the Weakley County Election Commission Office in Dresden and 8:30 to 4:00 Thursday and Friday at the satellite voting location at the Martin Masonic Lodge.

Voting hours on Saturday are 8:30 to noon at both locations.

Early voting runs through August 1st.