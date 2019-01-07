The TVA says 2018 was the wettest year on record for the past 129 years.

TVA spokesperson Scott Brooks says 2018 surpassed the previous record of 65.1 inches set in 1973.

Brooks says the TVA measured a basin average of 67.1 inches of rain across the valley last year.

The utility oversees the 41,000 square mile Tennessee River Valley and manages 49 dams along the 652-mile-long Tennessee River and its tributaries.

Brooks says the records are gleaned from 129 years of available weather data.

Thunderbolt Radio weatherologist Charles Nethery recorded 88 inches of rainfall in the Martin area.