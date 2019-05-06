For the 16th time under the direction of head coach Donley Canary, the UT Martin softball team will compete for the OVC Softball Championship after the tournament field was formally announced Sunday.

The four-day event will be held at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama beginning Wednesday through Saturday.

UTM (29-26, 10-12 OVC) will make its 23rd appearance in the event since the OVC Softball Championship’s conception in 1994 and second as the No. 7 seed. The Skyhawks have posted a 32-38 all-time mark in the tournament.

Southeast Missouri and Jacksonville State shared the OVC regular-season title.

SEMO is the No. 1 seed while JSU is the No. 2 seed. Austin Peay earned the third seed followed by Murray State, Eastern Kentucky, Belmont, UTM and SIUE.

The games between No. 6 Belmont/No. 7 UTM and No. 5 Eastern Kentucky/No. 8 SIUE will be single elimination.

This will mark the fourth time in league history that the tournament has been held at a neutral site. The entire tournament will be broadcast on ESPN+.

2019 OVC Softball Championship Schedule – Choccolocco Park (Oxford, Ala.)

Wednesday, May 8

Game 1* – #6 Belmont vs. #7 UT Martin – 10 a.m.

Game 2* – #5 Eastern Kentucky vs. #8 SIUE – 12:30 p.m.

Game 3 – #3 Austin Peay vs. Game 1 winner – 3 p.m.

Game 4 – #4 Murray State vs. Game 2 winner – 5:30 p.m.

* – Game 1 and 2 are single elimination

Thursday, May 9

Game 5 – #2 Jacksonville State vs. Game 3 winner – 10 a.m.

Game 6 – #1 Southeast Missouri vs. Game 4 winner – 12:30 p.m.

Game 7 – Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser – 3 p.m.

Game 8 – Game 3 loser vs. Game 6 loser – 5:30 p.m.

Friday, May 10

Game 9 – Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner – 11 a.m.

Game 10 – Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner – 1:30 p.m.

Game 11 – Game 10 loser vs. Game 9 winner – 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Game 12 – Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner – 11 a.m.

(If necessary, Game 13 follows approx. 30 min. after Game 12)