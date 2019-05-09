Spring squirrel season in Tennessee for gray, fox, and red squirrels opens Saturday and continues through June 9.

The daily bag limit is 10, the same for the fall and winter squirrel season.

TWRA spokesman Lee Wilmot says there are five species of tree squirrels found in Tennessee. Two species, the southern flying squirrel and the northern flying squirrel, are not hunted.

The 2018-19 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide is available at TWRA Regional Offices and at hunting and fishing license agents.