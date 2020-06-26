The TBI released its annual “Crime in Tennessee” report this week, showing a decrease in homicide, rape, and gun violations, but an increase in kidnapping cases.

The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department reported 296 offenses in 2019 with 254 arrests.

Also in the TBI report, the Dresden Police Department investigated 160 offenses with 132 arrests; the Gleason Police Department reported 86 offenses and 64 arrests; the Greenfield Police Department investigated 136 offenses with 101 arrests; the Martin Police Department reported 639 offenses and 434 arrests; the McKenzie Police Department investigated 296 offenses with 254 arrests; and the Sharon Police Department reports 42 offenses and 26 arrests in 2019.

The Martin Police Department also investigated and made one arrest last year for homicide.