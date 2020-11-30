Eighteen teams have negotiated the 11-week regular season, four weeks of playoffs, and the coronavirus, to ultimately represent their schools and communities in the 2020 BlueCross Bowl high school football championships this week in Cookeville, Tennessee.

Although the capacity of Tucker Stadium on the campus of Tennessee Tech University is limited to 6,000 spectators, tickets are still available for purchase through GoFan at https://gofan.co/tssaa. Tickets are $12 per game and must be purchased in advance online. The stadium will be cleared following each game.

Temperature checks will be required for entry and no one whose temperature measures above 100.4°F will be permitted to enter. All spectators must wear facial coverings if within 6 feet of others and if using a projected voice within 15 feet of others at all times while on-site (except children under age 2) and maintain social distancing from anyone other than those living in the same household.

Championship Schedule

Thursday 11 AM, Division II-AA – Lipscomb Academy vs. CPA

Thursday 3 PM, Division II-A – USJ vs. Davidson Academy

Thursday 7 PM, Division II-AAA – McCallie vs. MUS

Friday 11 AM, Class 3A – Alcoa vs. Milan

Friday 3 PM, Class 1A – South Pittsburg vs. Fayetteville

Friday 7 PM, Class 5A – Oak Ridge vs. Summit

Saturday 11 AM, Class 4A – Elizabethton vs. Haywood

Saturday 3 PM, Class 2A – Meigs Co. vs. Peabody

Saturday 7 PM, Class 6A – Oakland vs. Brentwood