Ninety-five percent of the country’s households will be receiving an initial invitation this week to respond to the 2020 Census.

Households are encouraged to respond when they receive their invitation.

Residents can respond by mail, or for the first time, by filling out the Census online.

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum says there are two important reasons citizens should fill out the Census. The first being funding for the county.

The second reason the filling out the Census is important, Bynum says, is representation.

According the Census Bureau, all households receiving an invitation in the mail will get a second letter in the mail shortly after reminding them to respond. Households that still haven’t responded will receive a series of additional reminders, including a paper questionnaire in mid-April.

Census takers will then follow up with households that don’t respond to collect responses in person.