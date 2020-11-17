Five West Tennessee athletes are finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards which will be presented next month at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

In Division I Class 2A, Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway is a finalist for the award along with Meigs County’s Will Meadows and Luke Myers of South Greene.

Milan’s Anthony Brown is a finalist for Division I Class 3A Mr. Football with Alcoa’s Grey Carroll and Martino Owens of Pearl Cohn.

Westview’s Ty Simpson was a semifinalist in Class 3A.

In Division I Class 4A, Hardin County’s Rivers Hunt is a finalist along with Troy Parker Hughes and Bryson Rollins, both of Elizabethton.

In Division II Class A, Aaron Smith of JCS is a Mr. Football finalist with Jon Lewis of DCA and Davidson Academy’s Griffin Swinea.

Lexington’s Connor Wood is a finalist for the Kicker of the Year Award with Teagen Lenderink of Brentwood Academy and Oakland’s Trey Turk.

The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be held Tuesday, December 8th at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.

A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists

DIVISION I, CLASS 1A

Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg

Kyler Parker, Moore County

Jared Stone, South Pittsburg

DIVISION I, CLASS 2A

Khalik Ganaway, Peabody

Will Meadows, Meigs County

Luke Myers, South Greene

DIVISION I, CLASS 3A

Anthony Brown, Milan

Grey Carroll, Alcoa

Martino Owens, Pearl Cohn

DIVISION I, CLASS 4A

Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton

Rivers Hunt, Hardin County

Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton

DIVISION I, CLASS 5A

Kalib Fortner, Knoxville Central

Prince Kollie, David Crockett

Destin Wade, Summit

DIVISION I, CLASS 6A

Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood

Jalen Hunt, McMinn County

C.J. Taylor, Warren County

DIVISION II, CLASS A

Jon Lewis, DCA

Aaron Smith, Jackson Christian

Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy

DIVISION II, CLASS AA

James Dunn, CAK

Langston Patterson, CPA

Dietrick Pennington, ECS

DIVISION II, CLASS AAA

B.J. Harris, McCallie

Dallan Hayden, CBHS

D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan

KICKER OF THE YEAR

Teagen Lenderink, Brentwood Academy

Trey Turk, Oakland

Connor Wood, Lexington