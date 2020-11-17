Five West Tennessee athletes are finalists for the Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards which will be presented next month at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
In Division I Class 2A, Peabody’s Khalik Ganaway is a finalist for the award along with Meigs County’s Will Meadows and Luke Myers of South Greene.
Milan’s Anthony Brown is a finalist for Division I Class 3A Mr. Football with Alcoa’s Grey Carroll and Martino Owens of Pearl Cohn.
Westview’s Ty Simpson was a semifinalist in Class 3A.
In Division I Class 4A, Hardin County’s Rivers Hunt is a finalist along with Troy Parker Hughes and Bryson Rollins, both of Elizabethton.
In Division II Class A, Aaron Smith of JCS is a Mr. Football finalist with Jon Lewis of DCA and Davidson Academy’s Griffin Swinea.
Lexington’s Connor Wood is a finalist for the Kicker of the Year Award with Teagen Lenderink of Brentwood Academy and Oakland’s Trey Turk.
The Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Awards will be held Tuesday, December 8th at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
A committee of statewide sports writers selected winners based on performance in the 2020 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
2020 Tennessee Titans Mr. Football Finalists
DIVISION I, CLASS 1A
Hunter Frame, South Pittsburg
Kyler Parker, Moore County
Jared Stone, South Pittsburg
DIVISION I, CLASS 2A
Khalik Ganaway, Peabody
Will Meadows, Meigs County
Luke Myers, South Greene
DIVISION I, CLASS 3A
Anthony Brown, Milan
Grey Carroll, Alcoa
Martino Owens, Pearl Cohn
DIVISION I, CLASS 4A
Troy Parker Hughes, Elizabethton
Rivers Hunt, Hardin County
Bryson Rollins, Elizabethton
DIVISION I, CLASS 5A
Kalib Fortner, Knoxville Central
Prince Kollie, David Crockett
Destin Wade, Summit
DIVISION I, CLASS 6A
Jake Briningstool, Ravenwood
Jalen Hunt, McMinn County
C.J. Taylor, Warren County
DIVISION II, CLASS A
Jon Lewis, DCA
Aaron Smith, Jackson Christian
Griffin Swinea, Davidson Academy
DIVISION II, CLASS AA
James Dunn, CAK
Langston Patterson, CPA
Dietrick Pennington, ECS
DIVISION II, CLASS AAA
B.J. Harris, McCallie
Dallan Hayden, CBHS
D.C. Tabscott, Father Ryan
KICKER OF THE YEAR
Teagen Lenderink, Brentwood Academy
Trey Turk, Oakland
Connor Wood, Lexington