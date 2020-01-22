UT Martin head coach Brian Dunn has announced his inaugural 2020 softball schedule which features matchups against three SEC foes and 24 home games.

The Skyhawks schedule features six teams who earned NCAA Tournament berths last season and two others which played in the Postseason NISC.

Flooded with a full slate of games, UT Martin will travel to seven states while competing against 13 different conferences in addition to the challenging OVC slate.

“We are excited about the 2020 schedule and the opportunities that it presents our student-athletes,” Dunn said. “We will be hosting several early-season contests while affording ourselves great pre-conference completions against the likes of Tennessee, Ole Miss and Mississippi State. We hope the tough competition will prepare us for our 22-game OVC schedule.

UTM officially opens the season at the Southeast Louisiana Lion Classic February 7-9.

The Skyhawks then make their home debut at Bettye Giles Field on Thursday, February 13th with a doubleheader against Green Bay. In addition to the early season doubleheader, the Skyhawks will host a pair of tournaments with the Huddle House Classic from February 22nd and 23rd along with the Skyhawk Hampton Inn Classic from March 14th and 15th.

The Skyhawks play in a total of five tournaments, including the Southeastern Louisiana Lion Classic (Feb. 7-9), North Texas Invitational (Feb. 15-16), Huddle House Classic (Feb 22-23), the Mississippi State Snowman (Feb. 28-March 1) and the Skyhawk Hampton Inn Classic (March 14-15).

Along with the non-conference slate, the Skyhawks will travel to Tennessee (2/26), Mississippi State (3/3), Mississippi Valley State (3/4), Middle Tennessee (3/24), Memphis (4/1) and Ole Miss (4/22). The Skyhawks will then play host to non-conference foes Green Bay (2/13), Siena (3/13) and Southern Illinois (3/13) at home outside of tournament action.

UT Martin will host 12 OVC contests against SIUE (3/21), Belmont (4/4), Tennessee State (4/5), Eastern Illinois (4/10), Jacksonville State (4/25) and Tennessee Tech (4/26). Conversely, the Skyhawks will travel to Eastern Kentucky (3/28), Morehead State (3/29), Southeast Missouri (4/15), Murray State (4/18) and Austin Peay (4/19).

The OVC Softball Championship is scheduled for May 6-9 and will be held at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama for the fifth consecutive year.

UT Martin will look to advance to its 11th OVC Softball Championship in the past 12 seasons.