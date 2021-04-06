2021 OVC Baseball Championship to be held at The Ballpark in Jackson

The 2021 OVC Baseball Championship will be held at The Ballpark at Jackson from May 27-29.

The OVC Baseball Championship was previously held at The Ballpark at Jackson from 2010 through 2016.

This year’s championship will feature the top four teams in the OVC standings competing in a double-elimination format with the winner getting the OVC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Jackson is located in the heart of West Tennessee halfway between Memphis and Nashville conveniently on Interstate 40.

“We are excited to have the OVC Baseball Championship back at The Ballpark at Jackson,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “There is a level of comfort in going back to a place that has been so good to our league in the past.”

The first elimination style OVC Baseball Tournament was held in 1980, most usually being played at the site of the regular season champion. Beginning in 2001 the tournament switched to a neutral site for the first time, with nine championships (2001-09) being held at Brooks Stadium in Paducah, Kentucky, followed by seven years (2010-16) at the Ballpark in Jackson, two years (2017-18) at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama and one year (2019) at Rent One Park in Marion, Illinois. This year will mark the 42nd OVC Baseball Championship (the event was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).