November 14, 2021
2021 OVC volleyball championship field set with Skyhawks playing quarterfinal match Thursday against Murray State

The 2021 OVC Volleyball Championship field is finalized as the three-day event will take place in Cape Girardeau, Mo. this Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Southeast Missouri and Morehead State shared the 2021 OVC regular-season title while the Redhawks earned the No. 1 seed and the right to host. The Eagles are the No. 2 seed and are followed by No. 3 Austin Peay, No. 4 UT Martin, No. 5 Murray State, No. 6 Tennessee Tech, No. 7 Belmont, and No. 8 Eastern Illinois.

Four matches will take place during the Thursday quarterfinal round at Houck Field House, starting with Austin Peay taking on Tennessee Tech that morning at 10:00. Morehead State faces Belmont at 12:30, followed by the Skyhawks and Murray State at 3:00. The day concludes with Southeast Missouri hosting Eastern Illinois at 6:00.

The semifinals are set for Friday, with the winners of the first two quarterfinal matches squaring off at 3:00. The other two quarterfinal victors will meet at 6:00.

The championship match will take place at 6:00 on Saturday, Nov. 20.

The entire tournament will be streamed live on ESPN+.

