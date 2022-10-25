2022 OVC Soccer Championship field is set; Skyhawks earn seventh seed

The 2022 OVC Championship field is set with Tennessee Tech earning the No. 1 seed while SIUE is the No. 2 seed.

Both the Golden Eagles and the Cougars received byes into the semifinals. Morehead State is the No. 3 seed and Southeast Missouri is the No. 4 seed and have earned byes into the quarterfinals.

Lindenwood is the No. 5 seed followed by Little Rock, UT Martin, and Southern Indiana.

The semifinals and championship match will be on the campus of Tennessee Tech.

Fifth-seeded Lindenwood and No. 8 Southern Indiana will play on the campus of No. 4 Southeast Missouri while No. 6 Little Rock and No. 7 UT Martin will play at No. 3 Morehead State.

First Rounds will take place on October 28 followed by the quarterfinals on October 30. The semifinals will be held on November 4 while the championship will be November 6.

The entire championship will be broadcast on ESPN+.

2022 OVC Soccer Championship Schedule

FIRST ROUND – Friday, October 28

Match 1 – #5 Lindenwood vs. #8 Southern Indiana – 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Match 2 – #6 Little Rock vs. #7 UT Martin – 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

QUARTERFINALS – Sunday, October 30

Match 3 – #5 Lindenwood/#8 Southern Indiana at #4 Southeast Missouri – 1 p.m. (ESPN+)

Match 4 – #6 Little Rock /#7 UT Martin at #3 Morehead State – 12 p.m. (ESPN+)

SEMIFINALS – Friday, November 4

Match 5 – Match 3 winner at #1 Tennessee Tech – 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

Match 6 – #2 SIUE vs Match 4 winner – 7 p.m.

CHAMPIONSHIP – Sunday, November 6

Match 7 – Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner – 1 p.m.