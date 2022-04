2022 Pilot Club Pageant winners announced

The Pilot Club of Martin hosted its 2022 Pilot Club Pageants Saturday at Martin Middle School.

Baby Princess

0-24 months

• Queen: Chloe Powers, Daughter of Colton Powers and Shawna Sampson

• 1st Maid: Wilder Bates, Daughter of Michael and Christen Bates

• 2nd Maid: Raelynn Dunn, Daughter of Garrett and Carrie Dunn

• 3rd Maid: Carrie Jo Williams, Daughter of Randy and Elizabeth Williams

Toddler Princess

2-3 years

• Queen: Millie Hart, Daughter of Jake and Bethany Hart

• 1st Maid: Amelia Rhea, Daughter of Courtney and Kim Rea

• 2nd Maid: Chandler Taylor, Daughter of TJ Jefferson and Katelyn Taylor

• 3rd Maid: Emory Kate Douglas, Daughter of Justin and AJ Douglas

Martin Tiny Tot

4-5 years

• Queen: Lakynn Bragg, Daughter of Jim and Erin Bragg

• 1st Maid: Landry Stockton, Daughter of Jeff and Allison Stockton

• 2nd Maid: Avalynn Wray, Daughter of Alex and Amanda Wray

• 3rd Maid: Logan Forrest, Daughter of Brian and Brooke Forrest

Martin Princess

6-9 years

• Queen: Taylor Freeman, Daughter of Sam and Lauren Freeman

• 1st Maid: Amelia Murray, Daughter of William and Rachel Murray

• 2nd Maid: Charley Kate Harrison, Daughter of Adam and Tamara Harrison

• 3rd Maid: Caylee Luttrell, Daughter of Bonnie Woodruff

Little Miss Martin

10-12 years

• Queen: Audrey Rodgers, Daughter of Kevin Rogers and Niki Nate

• 1st Maid: Avery Stockton, Daughter of Jeff and Allison Stockton

• 2nd Maid: Avalynn Wray, Daughter of Alex and Amanda Wray

• 3rd Maid: Kaleigh Diebold

Jr. Miss Weakley County

• Queen: Raven Canada, Daughter of Brian Canada and Deborah Yeager

• 1st Maid: Josie Allan, Daughter of Brian and Brooke Allen

• 2nd Maid: Libby Adkins, Daughter of Adam and Stacey Adkins

• 3rd Maid: Avery Stockton, Daughter of Jeff and Allison Stockton

Miss Weakley County

• Queen: Hannah Watson, Daughter of Whitney Wilson

• 1st Maid: Anniston Perry, Daughter of Derrick and Vetra Perry

• 2nd Maid: Paige Mallon, Daughter of Chris and Amy Mallon

• 3rd Maid: Cara Brooke Hatler, Daughter of John and Jody Hatler

Jr. Miss Martin

• Queen: Josie Allan, Daughter of Brian and Brooke Allen

• 1st Maid: Raven Canada, Daughter of Brian Canada and Deborah Yeager

• 2nd Maid: Ella Pinkston, Daughter of Dustin and Ashley Pinkston & Katie Crews

• 3rd Maid: Avery McMinn, Daughter of Brandon and Courtney McMinn

• Miss Congeniality: Avery Stockton, Daughter of Jeff and Allison Stockton

Miss Martin

• Queen: Mary Anna Chester, Daughter of John and Mary Margaret Chester

• 1st Maid: Wren Adkins, Daughter of Adam and Stacey Adkins

• 2nd Maid: Addison Cary, Daughter of Alan and Kim Cary

• 3rd Maid: Piper Johnson, Daughter of Phillip and Beckie Johnson

• Miss Congeniality: Jade Alexander, Daughter of Kyle and Crystal Alexander