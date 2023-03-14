March 14, 2023
2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball winners announced

The top girls and boys basketball players in six classifications of the TSSAA were honored Monday at MTSU’s Murphy Center by being named the winners of the 2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based on performance during the 2022-2023 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

2023 MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS
Division II-A Miss Basketball
Angelica Velez, The Webb School

Division II-AA Miss Basketball
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth

Class 1A Miss Basketball
Blair Baugus, Wayne County

Class 2A Miss Basketball
Jada Harrison, Westview

Class 3A Miss Basketball
Ti’Mia Lawson, Jackson South Side

Class 4A Miss Basketball
Avery Treadwell, Bearden

2023 MR. BASKETBALL WINNERS
Division II-A Mr. Basketball
Isaiah West, Goodpasture

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball
Lukas Walls, Webb School of Knoxville

Class 1A Mr. Basketball
Rodgerick Robinson, Jr., Middleton

Class 2A Mr. Basketball
Jaylen Jones, East Nashville

Class 3A Mr. Basketball
Damarien Yates, Fayette-Ware

Class 4A Mr. Basketball
Jarred Hall, Lebanon

