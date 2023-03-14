2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball winners announced

The top girls and boys basketball players in six classifications of the TSSAA were honored Monday at MTSU’s Murphy Center by being named the winners of the 2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards.

A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based on performance during the 2022-2023 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.

2023 MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II-A Miss Basketball

Angelica Velez, The Webb School

Division II-AA Miss Basketball

Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth

Class 1A Miss Basketball

Blair Baugus, Wayne County

Class 2A Miss Basketball

Jada Harrison, Westview

Class 3A Miss Basketball

Ti’Mia Lawson, Jackson South Side

Class 4A Miss Basketball

Avery Treadwell, Bearden

2023 MR. BASKETBALL WINNERS

Division II-A Mr. Basketball

Isaiah West, Goodpasture

Division II-AA Mr. Basketball

Lukas Walls, Webb School of Knoxville

Class 1A Mr. Basketball

Rodgerick Robinson, Jr., Middleton

Class 2A Mr. Basketball

Jaylen Jones, East Nashville

Class 3A Mr. Basketball

Damarien Yates, Fayette-Ware

Class 4A Mr. Basketball

Jarred Hall, Lebanon