2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball winners announced
The top girls and boys basketball players in six classifications of the TSSAA were honored Monday at MTSU’s Murphy Center by being named the winners of the 2023 Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards.
A statewide committee of sportswriters selected the winners based on performance during the 2022-2023 regular season. Academics and character were also taken into consideration. High school head basketball coaches and members of the media nominated the finalists.
2023 MISS BASKETBALL WINNERS
Division II-A Miss Basketball
Angelica Velez, The Webb School
Division II-AA Miss Basketball
Jaloni Cambridge, Ensworth
Class 1A Miss Basketball
Blair Baugus, Wayne County
Class 2A Miss Basketball
Jada Harrison, Westview
Class 3A Miss Basketball
Ti’Mia Lawson, Jackson South Side
Class 4A Miss Basketball
Avery Treadwell, Bearden
2023 MR. BASKETBALL WINNERS
Division II-A Mr. Basketball
Isaiah West, Goodpasture
Division II-AA Mr. Basketball
Lukas Walls, Webb School of Knoxville
Class 1A Mr. Basketball
Rodgerick Robinson, Jr., Middleton
Class 2A Mr. Basketball
Jaylen Jones, East Nashville
Class 3A Mr. Basketball
Damarien Yates, Fayette-Ware
Class 4A Mr. Basketball
Jarred Hall, Lebanon