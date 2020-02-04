The University of Tennessee at Martin’s 20th annual Civil Rights Conference will be held February 17th thru the 21st.

This year’s theme will be “Ordinary Heroes: The Struggle for Human Rights” with events held on the UT-Martin main campus.

Joan Mulholland, a civil rights icon who has participated in more than 50 sit-ins and demonstrations by the time she was 23 years old, will give the keynote address on February 20th in the Boling University Center Watkins Auditorium.

Ms. Mulholland was a Freedom Rider, a participant in the Jackson Woolworth’s sit-in, the March on Washington, and the Selma to Montgomery march.

She is also a recipient of the 2015 National Civil Rights Museum Freedom Award.

Daily events will include presentations and panel discussions on a variety of topics.

UT-Martin is one of only two universities nationwide to host a Civil Rights conference.

All events are free to the public and located in Watkins Auditorium.