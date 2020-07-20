Over 200 more early votes were cast Monday in Weakley County.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 213 voters voted early Monday bringing the total, thus far, to 782 early votes since Friday.

That number includes 68 from the nursing home and 180 votes by-mail.

Of the 782 early votes, 579 voted in the Republican Primary, 192 in the Democratic Primary, and 11 voted only in the County General Election.

Early voting hours at the Weakley County Election Commission Office in Dresden are Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 to noon, and Thursday and Friday from 8:30 to 4:00 and Saturday from 8:30 to noon at the Martin Masonic Lodge.

Early voting runs through August 1st.