Two-hundred and fourteen people have been arrested in West Tennessee following a multi-law enforcement operation.

“Operation Bluff City Blues” was a two week long federal, state and local initiative, which resulted in arrests for charges that included homicide, robbery, carjacking and drug distribution.

Law enforcement officials partnered together to arrest violent fugitives and target violent gang activity.

The initiative resulted in the seizure of 28 firearms, almost 772 grams of marijuana, cocaine, heroin and crack, four stolen vehicles and over $17,000 in cash.

Following the two-week operation, reports said 79 gang members were taken into custody on state and federal warrants, along with 34 individuals for homicide, 65 for aggravated assault and 69 for weapons offenses.

The focus of the operation was in Memphis and Jackson, with 78 sex offenders also checked for compliance.