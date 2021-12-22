22 petitions out for 44 positions on Weakley County ballot

Three days into the qualifying deadline for the May 3rd state and county primary, 22 people have picked up qualifying petitions at the Weakley County Election Office.

Administrator of Elections Alex Britt says 44 positions will be on the ballot, with 15 picking up petitions to run as a Republican and seven picking up petitions to run as an Independent in August.

For the May 3rd Republican primary, picking up qualifying papers are Jeff Parham for Circuit Court Judge; William Kenneth Randolph for Public Defender; Jeff Cosby for Road Supervisor; Terry McDade for Weakley County Sheriff; Courtney McMinn for Circuit Court Clerk; Kim Hughey for County Clerk; Dennis Doster and Bobby Dunlap for District 1 Commissioner; Gary Eddings and Shaila Stewart for District 4 Commissioner; Larry Kelly and Larry Taylor for District 5 Commissioner; Brian Donovant for District 6 Commissioner; David Hawks for District 7 Commissioner, and Roger Donaldson for District 8 Commissioner.

Picking up petitions to run as an Independent in the August 4th General Election are Mike Maloan for Chancery Court Judge; Colin Johnson for District Attorney General; Tommy Moore for General Sessions Judge; Jake Bynum for Weakley County Mayor; David Andrews for Weakley County Sheriff; Marci Floyd for Trustee; and April Wright Jones for Register of Deeds.

February 17th is the qualifying deadline.