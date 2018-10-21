More than 2,500 West Tennessee walkers raised $145,000 Saturday to fight breast cancer.

Jackson’s ACS Community Development Manager Amy Morris says walkers came together at Union University for the American Cancer Society (ACS) Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk.

Morris says since 1993, 14 million Making Strides supporters have raised more than $870 million nationwide.

The 2018 West Tennessee walk was made possible in part by the generous support of Kroger, the Alice and Carl Kirkland Cancer Center, Farm Bureau Obion County, and the Jackson Police Department.

This year Avon joined the ACS as the first-ever National Presenting Sponsor. For over 130 years, Avon has inspired the financial independence, health and well-being of women – and the fight against breast cancer is central to their mission.

Making Strides participants can be proud of a 39 percent drop in breast cancer death rates since 1989, but there is still much more to do. Excluding cancers of the skin, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women and is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2018, more than 266,000 women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 40,000 will die from the disease this year.

