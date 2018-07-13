Prior to their deployment to Europe later this summer, the 2nd Squadron, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard, will host a series of send-off dinners and ceremonies, including one in Milan.

A Troop, 2/278th ACR based out of the National Guard Armory in Milan will host a family day tomorrow from 11:00 to noon at 239 Medina Highway.

Elements of the Knoxville-based 278th ACR will be deploying the first of two task forces later this summer to Europe in support of NATO’s enhanced forward presence.

Each task force is comprised of over 850 Soldiers based at armories across Tennessee.

