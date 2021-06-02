27th Annual Skyhawk Club Golf Tournament set for June 17th in Sharon

Registration is now open for the 27th Annual Skyhawk Club Golf Tournament, June 17th, at Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon.

The event is sponsored by Alexander Thompson Arnold, PLLC and Security Bank and Trust Company.

The deadline for entry is Monday, June 14. On-site registration begins at 11:30 with lunch at noon. The tournament will officially begin with a 1:00 shotgun start.

The tournament is a four-person scramble format with prizes awarded to first, second, third, fourth and last place teams. A “longest drive”, “closest to the pin” and “most accurate drive” contest will also take place in addition to a putting contest to win a 2021-22 Champions Club membership.

Golfers receive an 18-hole green fee and a golf cart, a goody bag featuring Skyhawk merchandise, lunch, access to beverage stations and the chance to play with select UT Martin coaches and staff.

Individual golfers can play for $75 while a hole sponsorship is $100. Packages are also available, starting with a birdie sponsorship (one single entry plus one hole sponsorship) for $175. An eagle sponsorship includes one foursome of golfers and a hole sponsorship for $400 while a Skyhawk sponsorship features two foursomes of golfers and a pair of hole sponsorships for $750.

The Skyhawk Club is UT Martin’s official organization for generating private financial support for its athletic programs. Contributions through the Skyhawk Club help expand scholarship opportunities for student-athletes, maintain and improve physical facilities, provide academic support programming and provide many other resources necessary to help UTM compete in the OVC.