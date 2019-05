Two-hundred eighty-five Weakley County seniors will accept their diplomas during graduation ceremonies Friday night.

At Dresden High School, 79 seniors will graduate, with 30 graduating from Gleason High School.

Westview High School will graduate 129 seniors, while Greenfield will have 47 to graduate and one foreign exchange student at Greenfield will participate in the ceremony, but will not receive a diploma.

Graduation ceremonies at all four schools begin at 7:00.