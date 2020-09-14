A gunman killed himself Sunday after killing two people and wounding three others in a series of shootings and carjackings that ended with a high-speed police chase.

TBI spokesperson Josh Devine says 29-year-old Dangelo Dorsey opened fire inside a moving vehicle on Interstate 24 Sunday morning, killing one person and wounding another.

He then shot two other drivers on the interstate before carjacking a man and woman.

At some point, he killed the man and dumped his body along the interstate, then drove off with the woman.

Devine says the woman was finally rescued after Dorsey flipped the SUV and killed himself.