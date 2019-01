The 30th Martin Police Department Citizen Police Academy is full.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says this spring’s class filled up quickly due to the class being the 30th CPA and the first in the police department’s new public safety building, which features a new state of the art training room.

Fuqua says the department is thankful for the community’s great response and is excited to have a great class coming up.

The 30th Martin Police Department Citizen Police Academy begins March 5th.