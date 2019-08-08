A $32,500 reward is being offered in the search for a West Tennessee convict who is now a suspect in the murder of a corrections warden in Lauderdale County.

TBI Director David Rausch says a murder warrant has been obtained for 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson, who escaped Wednesday from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.

Department of Correction Commissioner Tony Parker says 64-year-old administrator Debra Johnson was found dead in her residence Wednesday. Johnson lived in a property on the complex.

Watson was serving a 15-year sentence on an especially aggravated kidnapping conviction. He worked at the prison as a farm laborer.

The TBI says Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.

Residents are being asked if they see Watson to call 911.