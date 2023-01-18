32nd Martin Police Department Citizens Police Academy begins March 2

Applications are being accepted for the 32nd Martin Police Department Citizens Police Academy which begins Thursday, March 2nd.

Assistant Chief Phillip Fuqua says the academy is available to anyone 18 years and older who lives, works, owns a business, owns property, or goes to school in Martin.

Classes will meet each Thursday night from 6:00 until 9:00 for eight weeks with each night consisting of two different topics taught by Martin Police Officers.

There will also be group projects, and individual participation in demonstrations to learn what the Martin Police Department does daily and what citizens can do to be a better partner in their own community.

A link to an application is available here.