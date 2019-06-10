A multi-agency, two-day operation focusing on illegal drug and gang activity in the city of Jackson and Madison County results in the arrest or citation of 33 individuals.

TBI Public Information Officer Keli McAlister says the charges include attempted murder, reentering the United States after being removed for committing felonies, drug possession, and weapons counts.

Four weapons and various illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia were seized.

Additionally, numerous traffic citations were issued and three search warrants were executed.

McAlister says approximately 80 law enforcement officers from 19 local, state and federal agencies participated in the saturation, including: FBI, TBI, THP, U.S. Marshals, Jackson Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Department of Corrections Office of Investigations and Compliance, TDOC Probation and Parole Division, Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics Unit, 28th Judicial Drug Task Force, 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, Milan Police Department, Humboldt Police Department, Huntingdon Police Department, Haywood County Sheriff’s Office, Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, Trenton Police Department, Madison County Community Corrections, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Those arrested include:

Mason Cowans, DOB 2/25/93, Jackson – Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Weapon by Dangerous Felon (2 counts)

Jeramy Marable, DOB 10/22/84, Jackson – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Driving on Suspended License

Nicholas Thomas, DOB 2/25/99, Bells – Driving on Suspended License

Darrell Brown, DOB 6/17/88, Jackson – Violation of Probation/Parole Warrant

Tanya Akines, DOB 3/12/76, Jackson – Identity Theft Warrant

Taylor Carter, (unknown birthdate), Jackson – Violation of Probation/Parole Warrant, Violation of Community Corrections

Terry Grace, DOB 7/15/69, Jackson – Identity Theft Warrant

Akia Cotharn, DOB 4/13/96, Jackson – Violation of Probation/Parole Warrant

Quentin Collier, DOB 12/7/94, Jackson – Driving While Unlicensed

Henry Honacker, DOB 10/8/66, Jackson – Violation of Sex Offender Registry Warrant

Aaron Boykin, DOB 2/18/94, Jackson – Simple Possession of Marijuana, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest

Zannie Pearson, DOB 9/3/81, Jackson – Failure to Appear Warrant

Karen Brooks, DOB 11/22/72, Jackson – Simple Assault Warrant

Latodd Traylor, DOB 6/1/81, Jackson – Simple Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine with Intent, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Freddie Long, DOB 2/23/78 – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Simple Possession of Marijuana

Gerald Johnson, DOB 10/14/74 – Window Tint Citation

Trellis McKinnie, DOB 2/12/92, Jackson – Reckless Endangerment

Brejun Savage, DOB 5/19/96, Jackson – Possession of Schedule I with Intent, Simple Possession of Schedule VI, Simple Possession of Schedule IV

Marcos Flores-Bruno, DOB 4/10/90 – Undocumented Immigrant

Moises Gonzalez-Rodriquez, DOB 2/1/77 – Undocumented Immigrant

Jonathan Mendieta-Vazquez, DOB 2/14/90 – Prior Removal from the U.S.

Manuel Bajonero, DOB 8/29/97 – Undocumented Immigrant

Gregorio Vasquez-Caracheo, DOB 5/13/68 – Prior Removal from the U.S. – Pending Federal Prosecution for Re-Entry After Removal of an Aggravated Felon

Jose Castillo-Gonzalez, DOB 1/20/80 – Prior Removal from the U.S. – Pending Federal Prosecution for Re-Entry After Removal of an Aggravated Felon

Keontis Jenkins, DOB 11/5/96, Jackson – Intro/Possession of Drugs in a Penal Institution Warrant

Ethan Denton, DOB 7/20/90, Dyer – Failure to Appear Warrant

April Edgin, DOB 7/27/88, Jackson – Failure to Appear Warrant

Daniel McClellan, DOB 6/19/88, Jackson – Simple Possession of Schedule VI

Timothy Mayfield, DOB 10/19/87, Jackson – Violation of Community Corrections Warrant

Deandre Harrison, DOB 4/21/00, Jackson – Violation of Probation/Parole

Kenyati Crisp, DOB 7/31/90, Jackson – Violation of Order of Protection

Rodney Williamson, DOB 5/8/95, Jackson – Violation of Probation/Parole Warrant

Unnamed juvenile – Attempted Murder Warrant