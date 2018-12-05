The 34th Annual Santa’s Village opens Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Ned Ray McWherter Ag Pavilion at UT Martin.

The annual event is sponsored by the City of Martin and UT Martin.

Santa’s Village will be open to the public Thursday and Friday 6pm to 9pm, Saturday 11am to 9pm, and Sunday from 1pm to 5pm.

There is no admission charge, however, visitors are asked to donate $5 dollars-worth of canned food items or an unopened children’s toy to benefit needy families in the area.

The 2017 Santa’s Village set a new attendance record with more than 19,000 visitors. More than 18,300 cans of food were donated, and toy donations filled 23 55-gallon bags.

Santa’s Village will include the traditional forest of lights and MTD model train as well as a petting zoo from Hooker Farms and amusement rides from Pope’s Amusement Rides.

Live entertainment will perform throughout the event, and Santa will there to hear what the local children want for Christmas. An arts and crafts vendor fair will also be conducted during the event.

