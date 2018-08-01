Thirty-seven individuals are on today’s docket for Weakley County General Sessions Court.

In all, Judge Tommy Moore is set to hear 111 charges in court today.

Some of the more serious charges include aggravated assault and aggravated arson, while most are drug and traffic offenses.

Meanwhile, 78 inmates are currently being housed in the Weakley County Jail.

Judge Tommy Moore will discuss the Obion and Weakley County Drug Court program on this weekend’s 30 Minutes on WCMT, Mix 101.3, and Star 95.1.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...