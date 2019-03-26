Forty-one individuals are set to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday.

Judge Tommy Moore will hear a total of 105 charges on Wednesday’s docket.

Among those set to appear in court are 27-year-old Keylon DeAndre Weaver, who’s charged with Second Degree Attempted Murder and Aggravated Burglary after allegedly shooting a Dresden man in the neck and taking $2,000 dollars and 59-year-old Clarence Grantham, of Gleason, charged with indecent exposure after being accused of showing several 10-year-old girls pornography.

Meanwhile, 103 inmates are being held in the Weakley County Jail.