43 arrested as part of Operation “River Run” in West Tennessee
U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., and U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announced Friday that Operation “River Run,” a joint federal, state, and local law enforcement initiative resulted in the arrest of 43 violent fugitives in West Tennessee.
These individuals were arrested on a variety of criminal charges, including possession of drugs, homicide, illegal possession of firearms by prohibited persons, violation of federal supervised release, state probation and parole violations, burglary, sex crimes and aggravated assault. This coordinated effort to reduce violence was led by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Operation: River Run commenced on April 1 and concluded on April 30 with Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, and Tipton Counties as the coordinated and targeted areas. 43 fugitives were arrested; 44 warrants cleared; seven firearms seized; 20 rounds of ammunition seized; $8,945 in cash; 0.751 kg of narcotics seized; and three gang members identified.
The following agencies participated in Operation “River Run”:
U.S. Marshals Service
U.S. Attorney’s Office
U.S. Probation Services
Atoka Police Department
Bells Police Department
Drug Enforcement Administration
Dyersburg Police Department
Halls Police Department
Henning Police Department
Hornbeak Police Department
Martin Police Department
Memphis Police Department
Jackson Police Department
Dyer County Sheriff’s Office
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office
Lake County Sheriff’s Office
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office
Obion County Sheriff’s Office
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office
Tipton County Sheriff’s Office
Weakley County Sheriff’s Office
Tennessee Department of Correction
Tennessee Highway Patrol (Jackson Office)
Tennessee Highway Patrol (Memphis Office)
Texas Department of Public Safety