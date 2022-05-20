43 arrested as part of Operation “River Run” in West Tennessee

U.S. Attorney Joseph C. Murphy Jr., and U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announced Friday that Operation “River Run,” a joint federal, state, and local law enforcement initiative resulted in the arrest of 43 violent fugitives in West Tennessee.

These individuals were arrested on a variety of criminal charges, including possession of drugs, homicide, illegal possession of firearms by prohibited persons, violation of federal supervised release, state probation and parole violations, burglary, sex crimes and aggravated assault. This coordinated effort to reduce violence was led by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Operation: River Run commenced on April 1 and concluded on April 30 with Dyer, Lake, Lauderdale, Obion, and Tipton Counties as the coordinated and targeted areas. 43 fugitives were arrested; 44 warrants cleared; seven firearms seized; 20 rounds of ammunition seized; $8,945 in cash; 0.751 kg of narcotics seized; and three gang members identified.

The following agencies participated in Operation “River Run”:

U.S. Marshals Service

U.S. Attorney’s Office

U.S. Probation Services

Atoka Police Department

Bells Police Department

Drug Enforcement Administration

Dyersburg Police Department

Halls Police Department

Henning Police Department

Hornbeak Police Department

Martin Police Department

Memphis Police Department

Jackson Police Department

Dyer County Sheriff’s Office

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office

Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office

Obion County Sheriff’s Office

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office

Tipton County Sheriff’s Office

Weakley County Sheriff’s Office

Tennessee Department of Correction

Tennessee Highway Patrol (Jackson Office)

Tennessee Highway Patrol (Memphis Office)

Texas Department of Public Safety