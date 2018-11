Forty-three individuals are set to appear today in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

General Sessions Judge Tommy Moore will hear a total of 96 charges against the 43 individuals in the courtroom.

Among those set to appear are the three Dresden men accused of kidnapping and beating another man last week between Dresden and Sharon.

Meanwhile, 81 inmates are currently being housed in the Weakley County Jail.

