Forty-four individuals are set to appear in Weakley County General Sessions Court Wednesday, which will be held in the Weakley County Jail courtroom.

Court was moved to the jail this week due to the murder trial of Kahlil Taylor, which was settled Monday afternoon.

Judge Tommy Moore will hear 99 charges against the 44 to appear.

Most of the charges on the docket are drug-related charges, theft charges, and probation violation charges.

Meanwhile, 93 inmates are being housed in the Weakley County Jail.

