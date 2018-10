Forty-four individuals are set to appear today in Weakley County General Sessions Court.

Judge Tommy Moore will hear a total of 88 charges against the 44 individuals, including Torres Andre Washington of Dresden, who’s charged with five counts of Attempted Murder and five counts of Aggravated Assault in a shooting incident last week in Dresden.

Meanwhile, 90 inmates are currently being housed in the Weakley County Jail.

