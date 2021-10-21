46 THP cadets pinned, including new troopers for Dyer, Obion Counties

The Tennessee Highway Patrol pinned 46 cadets this week with those new troopers set to begin field training in their new assignments.

Two of the cadets will continue their training in Dyer and Obion Counties.

Trooper Bradley Keeton has been assigned to Dyer County in the Memphis District and Trooper Jason Russell is assigned to Obion County in the Jackson District.

THP Public Information Officer Lieutenant Bill Miller says intense physical and classroom training were completed over the course of several months, which earned troopers their badges. They will continue their training with troopers classified as Field Training Officers, totaling more than 400 hours of hands-on experience in the field.